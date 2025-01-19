The body of a four-year-old girl who had been missing for two days was found in a drain near a farm in Jada village in Sundargarh district on Sunday.

As per reports, the girl had gone out to play two days ago and did not return home in the evening. The family members and others searched the entire area but failed to trace the girl. However, her body was later found floating in a drain near a farmland.

The family suspects foul play, alleging that the girl was murdered and her body disposed of in the drain.

Police have detained a couple in connection with the incident and are investigating the case from all possible angles, including murder.