Body Found Floating In River In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: The body of a person, who went missing for three days, was found floating in Salandi River in Bhadrak district. The deceased has been identified as Sam Sadeem Saha, son of Himid Saha from Govindapur village in the district.

As per reports, Sam Sadeem had gone missing for the past three days. It is suspected that he might have accidentally drowned in the river while bathing.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.