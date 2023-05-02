Bodoland CEM Appreciates Odisha’s Mo School Abhiyan For Its Transformative Impact

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Sri Pramod Boro visited the state office of Mo School and appreciated the state government’s unique initiative for its transformative impact on education in the state. He lauded the efforts of the alumni and community members and other stakeholders for their commitment for improving the quality of education in the state.

Boro interacted with the senior officials of Mo School and discussed about the community-led initiative and other educational reforms undertaken by the state education department. He also paid a short visit to Budharaja Government Vidyapitha, Danagadi in Jajpur district and interacted with students and teachers to understand the impact of the initiative. The CEM visited the smart classrooms, e-library, science laboratory and admired the digital transformation of the institution under High School Transformation Programme. “The smart infrastructure will help the students to realise their potential and explore their dreams,” he said.

Praising the initiative for bringing revolutionary changes in the education sector, Sri Boro said, “Mo School Abhiyan is a remarkable initiative that has transformed the education landscape in Odisha. It is heartening to see the government and various stakeholders working together to create a better learning environment for children in the state. The initiative has shown its impact at grassroots level.”

Discourse was also held on the implementation School Adoption Programme in Odisha. Sri Boro expressed his commitment to working towards improving the quality of education in the Bodoland Territorial Region and promoting greater access to education for children through community led initiatives. The delegates from the Bodoland also discussed about developing e-content, providing quality textbooks to students and organising career counselling sessions to help students choose right career path.

On this occasion, Dr Mani Prasad Mishra, OSD, Mo School presented the Coffee Table Book and Newsletter of Mo School Abhiyan to Sri Pramod Boro.

The Mo School Abhiyan, which was launched in 2017, has been successful in mobilising resources from alumni, community, corporates, philanthropic organisations and other individuals to support the development of schools in the state. The initiative has led to the construction of new classrooms, toilets, libraries, and other infrastructure in schools, as well as the provision of service and in-kind contributions to support the holistic development of students and state-run schools.