Deogarh: The bodies of a youth and a woman were found hanging from a tree at Aunli village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district on Friday.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after some locals spotted the bodies in the morning and informed police.

On being alerted, Kundheigola police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.