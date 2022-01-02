Bodies Of Two Youths Fished Out From Pond In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The bodies of two youths were fished out from a pond at Shyamsundarpur area in Kendrapara district.

The deceased have been identified as Subrat Jena and Sanatan Patnaik of Talagaon village in the district.

According to reports, the duo along with some friends had left the house for a picnic on New Year. After remaining untraceable since last night, their bodies were fished from the pond this morning.

While the exact reason behind the deaths is unclear, it is suspected that the youths who were travelling on a motorcycle slipped into the pond following some accident.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of IPC and further investigation is underway, said sources.