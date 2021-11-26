Bodies Of Two More Among Four Students Missing In Mahanadi Fished Out

Cuttack: Bodies of two more among the four Class VIII students who had gone missing in the Mahanadi river near Bhadimul Ghat in Cuttack on Thursday were recovered today.

While Fire Services department had fished out the body of one Jaga Behera late last night, bodies of two more students identified as Akash Bahalia and Chandan Behera were recovered today morning.

Notably, the four classmates from Potapokhari in Nayabazar area of Cuttack had left home yesterday afternoon after returning from school and gone to the rive to take a bath.

As they did not return home after a couple of hours, their family members launched a frantic search to trace their whereabouts. Later they found four bicycles near the ghat in the evening and informed the police.

Meanwhile, the Fire Services personnel have resumed the search operation to find the remaining student.