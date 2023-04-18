Bodies Of Three Of Family Found Inside House In Bargarh; Murder Suspected

Bargarh: Three members of a family including two women were found dead inside a house in Akhiphuta village under Bheden Police limits of Bargarh on Tuesday. The reason of their death has not yet been ascertained. Prima facie the incident seems to be a case of murder, police said.

All the bodies carried head injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Tankadhar Sahu and his two wives- Madhavi and Draupadi.

As per reports, Tankadhar had opted for second marriage after her first wife failed to deliver a child.

The matter came to light only after neighbours found their gates remaining closed for long time. Suspecting something fishy, they informed police who rushed to the spot and broke open the gates only find the mutilated bodies of the trio.

Police didn’t clarify the reason of their death. An investigation can establish whether it is a murder.

Senior police officials and forensic experts reached the spot and launched an inquiry.