Jajpur: Bodies of the man and his son, who were reportedly swept away by floodwater near Balia Swainkhanda under Bari Block of Jajpur yesterday was recovered from near Gangadharpur school today.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Kishore Chandra Singh and his son identified as Kailash Chandra Singh.

They had gone to the low-lying (Pata) area to graze their cattle when they were swept away by the floodwaters.