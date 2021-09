Bodies of couple who jumped into waterfall recovered

Nuapada: The bodies of a youth and a girl who had jumped into Godhas waterfall under Dharambandha police limits in Nuapada district was recovered today.

The couple, from Gariabandha in Chhattisgarh, reportedly jumped into the waterfall on September 26.

Reportedly, a bike, clothes & suicide note was seized from near the waterfall.