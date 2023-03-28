Bodies Of All Three Missing Students Recovered From Devi River

Jagatsinghpur: Fire Services personnel on Tuesday finally fished out the body of the third student who went missing on Monday while bathing in the Devi river near Machhagaon under Balikuda block in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. Bodies of two other students were recovered from the river on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Subham Patra (15) of Satyanagar in Bhubaneswar. The other two deceased are Satyajit Barik (15) and Swabhiman Barik (16) of Chandrapada village in the Ambashala area of the district.

According to reports, three friends studying in a college at Maharshi College in Bhubaneswar had gone to their friend’s house in Jagatsinghpur to spend their vacation. On Monday morning, four friends had gone to bathe in the nearby Devi river. Unfortunately, all of them slipped accidentally and drowned in the deep waters. Hearing their cries for help, locals rescued one of the students, but three others drowned.

Fire Services personnel engaged in the rescue operations were able to retrieve one body from the river, the other two bodies were recovered on Tuesday and sent for post-mortem.