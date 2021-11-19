Bodies of 2 civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter exhumed

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration late on Thursday exhumed the bodies of the two civilians killed in Monday’s gunfight in Srinagar and was set to hand them over to their families amid protests in the Valley, the Srinagar mayor said.

Businessmen Altaf Ahmad Bhat and Mudasir Gul were killed along with two terrorists in the encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

Police maintained that the two men were “overground workers” of terror outfits and were killed in the crossfire but their families said that the two were used as human shields and called the killings “cold-blood murders”.

Police buried Bhat and Gul in Handwara, around 70km from Hyderpora, without their families being present, citing “law and order concerns”. Earlier in the day, the J&K administration also ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter.