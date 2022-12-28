Bob Marley’s Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Passes Away

Los Angeles: Jo Mersa Marley, the grandson of famed Reggae musician Bob Marley, died at the age of 31, as per a report by US-based news portal, The New York Post.

Reportedly, Jo Mersa was reportedly found dead inside a vehicle. The reports suggest that artist died due to an asthma attack.

On the work front, he debuted in 2014 releasing, through iTunes and Spotify, an EP “Comfortable”. He also appeared on a Grammy-winning album Strictly Roots by Morgan Heritage.