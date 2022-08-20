Boat Washes Away In Mahanadi; All Passengers Rescued Safely

Kendrapada: The Marine police along with Fire service personnel have successfully rescued all passengers from a boat that washed away today in the flood waters of the Mahanadi river in the Mahakalpada block of Kendrapara district.

“All passengers have been rescued and brought to the Kharinasi and Bahakud jetty points by a team of Fire officials, Jamboo Marine police and local boatsmen. All are safe now and have reached the landmass near the ghats,” informed Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena late this evening.

As per reports, the passenger boat carrying about 40 people from Paradip in Jagatsinghpur was en route to Bahakuda in Kendrapada district when it washed away for around one kilometre from its designated route

Reports said that the propeller of the boat got stuck due to debris, following which the boat was swept away for around 1km and got stuck into a landmass. Soon the rescued teams reached the spot and evacuated the trapped passengers safely.