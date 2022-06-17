Boat Stuck In Middle Of Chilika, Over 40 Passengers Stranded

Khurdha: As many as 40 passengers remained stranded in Chilika after a boat ferrying them got stuck in the lake due to technical issues on Friday.

The boat with the passengers and 20 motorcycles is stuck 200-300 metres off Janhikuda.

As per reports, the boat started the journey from Janhikuda ghat towards Satapada at 12.45 pm. However, after covering a distance of around 500 metres, the boat developed a technical glitch and was stranded amid the lake.

Another boat has been sent near the stranded boat for the rescue operation.

All the passengers of the stranded boat are reportedly safe. They are also not in a state of panic as the level of water is less in Chilika.