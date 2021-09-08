Boat Sinks In Brahmaputra River After Colliding With Ferry; Several Feared Dead

Guwahati: As a large boat sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday, several people are feared dead.

The collision occurred when the private boat ‘Ma Kamala’ was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry ‘Tripkai’ was coming from Majuli.

The boat was also carrying several four-wheelers and two-wheelers that went down the river.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was “pained” at the tragic boat accident and Sarma asked Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Samir Kumar Sinha to monitor the developments round-the-clock.

“I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I’ll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.