BoAt Launches Stream Edition Wireless Headphones In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Boat has launched “Stream Edition” earphones and headphones in India. The series includes Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones, Airdopes 411 ANC true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and Rockerz 333 Pro neckband-style earphones that have been launched in India. The freshly launched audio devices come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and will go on sale starting December 20 in the country through the company website and major e-commerce sites.

Prices And Where To Buy

The boAt Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones are priced at ₹3,999. While the boAt Airdopes 411 ANC TWS earbuds and the boAt Rockerz 333 Pro cost ₹1,899 and ₹1,299, respectively. The company is also giving gifts and prizes to some lucky users.

Those interested in buying the special edition of these boAt headphones and earphones can buy them from December 20 onwards. They will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and the boAt website.

boAt Stream Edition Features

boAt Nirvana 751 is a wireless headphone that is equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC). The over-the-ear headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and feature Bluetooth version 5.0. It also offers support for Appl eSiri and Google voice assistant.

Additionally, the boAt Rockerz 333 Pro comes with Bluetooth version 5.2 for wireless connectivity. The neckband style earphones have a 10mm driver and feature a IPX5 rating design. The device is backed by a 150mAh battery and offers quick charging. It is claimed to have a playback time of up to 20 hours with 10 minutes of charge.

On the battery front, the device is claimed to deliver a playback time of up to 10 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charge.

Similarly, the boAt Airdopes 411 ANC has 10mm drivers and comes with features like touch controls, voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. It offers fast pairing and sports Bluetooth version 5.2. The device is IPX4-rated and is resistant to water.