Boat Capsizes With LPG Cylinder-Laden Vehicle In Chilika Ghat

Puri: A boat ferrying a goods carrier vehicle loaded with LPG cylinders in Chilika capsized on Monday evening.

On Monday afternoon, cooking gas cylinders were being loaded to a boat at Janhikuda Ghat. At that time, the vehicle lost balance and submerged in the river partially causing the boat to capsize.

The boat suffered damage after the vehicle submerged and broke a part of the vessel. As a result, a few gas cylinders were seen floating in the sea.

As per reports, the gas cylinders were unloaded at Janhikuda and loaded into boats to Mahamsa Brahampur village in Chilika.

While the vehicle is still half submerged in Chilika water, the local people are trying to lift the vehicle up with the help of a tractor.