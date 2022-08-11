Boat Capsizes In Yamuna River In UP’s Banda; 3 Drown, 17 Missing

At least three people drowned and 17 others went missing after a boat capsized in the Yamuna River in the Marka area of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Thursday, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan told the media persons that the boat, carrying about 30-35 people, capsized due to strong winds. “Till now, 15 people have been rescued safely and 17 are still missing. Three bodies have been recovered,” the SP said.

According to police, the incident took place when the boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise relief and rescue operations.

He further directed the officials to immediately rush teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State DRF (SDRF) on the spot for relief and rescue operations, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

A massive rescue and search operation was underway by the personnel of NDRF and SDRF teams till the last report came in.