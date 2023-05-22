Boat Capsizes In UP’s Ballia; 4 Dead, Dozens Still Missing

At least four people died after a boat reportedly ferrying nearly 40 people capsized in river Ganga near Maldepur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Monday morning.

Several families had gathered at Maldepur ghat to perform ‘mundan’ of their children. The boat is said to have capsized due to overloading.

Four drown as boat capsizes in river Ganga in #Ballia district of UP Several families had gathered at Maldepur ghat to perform ‘mundan’ of their children. The boat is said to have capsized due to overloading. pic.twitter.com/cx01jo5xoY — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) May 22, 2023

ADG Varanasi zone Ram Kumar said that four deaths have been confirmed by Ballia officials so far. Rescue operation is under way at the spot.

Rescue operations are underway in the area with the help of local boatmen. The injured are being brought to the district hospital in Ballia.

According to an eyewitness, the boat capsized apparently due to overcrowding. Sources said that the people were on their way to a local fair when the accident took place.