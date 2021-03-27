Boat Airdopes 621: Check Out The Specifications

New Delhi: Boat has launched Airdopes 621 TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds. The earphones provide up to 150 hours of total playback time. The earphone comes with Boat’s IWP technology for fast pairing. Other features include Boat Signature Sound, Bluetooth v5.0, tuned bass drivers as well as support for Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri voice assistant.

Boat Airdopes 621 price, availability

The Boat Airdopes 621 earphones are available at an introductory offer price of Rs. 2,999 on Amazon as well as the company’s website. The earphones are offered in Active Black and White Frost colour options.

Boat Airdopes 621 Specifications