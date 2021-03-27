Boat Airdopes 621: Check Out The Specifications
New Delhi: Boat has launched Airdopes 621 TWS (true wireless stereo) earbuds. The earphones provide up to 150 hours of total playback time. The earphone comes with Boat’s IWP technology for fast pairing. Other features include Boat Signature Sound, Bluetooth v5.0, tuned bass drivers as well as support for Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri voice assistant.
Boat Airdopes 621 price, availability
The Boat Airdopes 621 earphones are available at an introductory offer price of Rs. 2,999 on Amazon as well as the company’s website. The earphones are offered in Active Black and White Frost colour options.
Boat Airdopes 621 Specifications
- Headphone Type – TWS Earbuds
- Driver Type – Moving Coil
- Driver Size – 6 mm
- Impedance – 16 Ohms + 15%
- Frequency Response – 20Hz to 20KHz
- Battery Capacity (mAh) – 35mAh x 2 / 2600 mAh
- Playback Time – 5 hours Buds, 150 hours Case
- Charging Time – 5 to 7 hours
- Charging Time – Approx 45mins Earbuds; 3-4 hours Case
- Charging Interface – Type C
- Standby Time – 70 hours
- Bluetooth Version – V5.0
- Country Of Origin – China
- Compatibility – All Bluetooth Devices
- Bluetooth Range – 10M