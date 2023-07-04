Board Of Revenue Revisional Courts To Move Towards Paperless System

Cuttack: Board of Revenue Member Raj Kumar Sharma, I.A.S., inaugurated the Court Case Monitoring System (CCMS) version 2.0 today in the Board of Revenue in Cuttack.

Speaking on the Occasion, the Member directed the Board of Revenue to closely work with the National Informatics Center (MC) to move towards paperless functioning to help the litigants, approaching the Revenue Courts for land records and matters relating to Record of Rights. He also directed the Presiding Officers of the Revisional Courts to maintain transparency and give priority to the service of the public.

In the upgraded version 2.0 the entire process of filing of Revision cases till disposal of the same has been made online and is a step in the right direction of going paperless. A Petitioner can file the Revision Case himself/herself online or through his/her Advocate, pay the requisite court fee and other fees as prescribed online, as iFMS was integrated with the Software in collaboration with the Government in the Finance Department and the Directorate of Treasury. Also, CCMS 2.0 is integrated with Bhulekh for fetching Hal Record of Rights from the Land Records database. Once the petitioner files a case, a login ID and password are provided for future login and checking the status of the case as and when required. Starting from the generation of the Case number to the final order everything has been made automatic and online.

The Board of Revenue currently with thirty-nine (39) Revision Courts functions for the disposal of cases related to Land Issues. During the last calendar year, a total of 91,409 cases were heard and 14,285 cases were disposed of which is the highest in the last five years.

Sri Suresh Kumar Vashisth, I.A.S. Commissioner, Land Records and Settlement-Cum-Chairperson Sub Committee on CCMS, Dr Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, I.A.S, Secretary, Board of Revenue, and Sri Pabitra Pattnaik, Senior Technical Director, NIC, Bhubaneswar were present with other Officers.