Board Exam 2021: CBSE Releases New Answer Book For Practical Exam

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revised the date sheet for the upcoming 2021 Class 10, 12 board examinations, the Board has come up with a new answer book for the practical exam.

As per the latest notice issued by the board, the cover page of practical answer book has been changed this year.

“The change has been made to synchronise with the instructions issued,” said CBSE in the release.

School authorities have also been asked to ensure that the examiner is completing all entries carefully and correctly.

It also asked Schools to ensure timely release of the PGTs deputed by the Board for the conduct of practical examination, project assessment so that the whole process of practical examination is completed within the stipulated time.

Non relieving of the teachers appointed as examiners will be viewed seriously and shall attract invocation of penalty provisions against the erring schools.

CBSE on Friday released guidelines for conducting the practical examinations, project, internal assessment for classes 10 and 12.The practical, project assessment examinations should invariably be conducted in two sessions in a day if the number of candidates is more than 20.