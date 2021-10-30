Boar Attack Leaves Four Injured In Puri

Puri: At least four persons were critically injured after being attacked by a wild boar at Balikora and Tinikudi village under Bramhagiri range in Puri district.

As per reports, the incident took place while the farmers were working on their fields when a wild boar pounced on them.

The injured persons were initially rushed to Nuagaon Community Health Centre. Later, one Dayananidhi was shifted to Puri Sadar Hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

Following the incident, an atmosphere of fear gripped among the people in the area.