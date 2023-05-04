BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched In India; Check Price & Specs

Gurugram. The popular ‘M Sport’ variant of the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) has been introduced today in India in a petrol version as well – BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available for bookings at BMW dealership network and through Shop.bmw.in. Deliveries will commence from June.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW X1 has really caught the imagination of customers who were waiting for a luxury SAV that’s an all-rounder in the true sense. In overwhelming demand since its launch three months ago, X1 has upheld its dominating position within the segment thanks to its commanding presence, highly efficient and dynamic performance and class-leading tech features. Our ‘M Sport’ style variant always receives special attention due to its dynamic M design and luxurious interiors inspired by high-performance motorsport genes. Looking at the high customer interest, we are glad to introduce the M Sport variant in petrol as well – BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport. With this, we add more thrill to the range and a new dimension of joy.”

The car can be booked at attractive ex-showroom prices as follows –

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport (petrol): Rs 48,90,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

BMW X1 M Sport is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Black Sapphire, Storm Bay and M Portimao Blue metallic paintworks. The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.

The M Sport variant has a host of attractive features, many of which are either best-in-class or a segment-first. Among the highlights are – Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Comfort Access with Digital Key Plus, Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system and a lot more.

With its robust appearance and functional versatility, the all-new BMW X1 embodies both the freedom in day-to-day city driving as well as the fun of sheer driving pleasure. The interior’s progressive design and sophisticated ambience and the much broader selection of standard equipment compared to the outgoing model, serve to underline its deeply embedded premium character.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available for all BMW cars. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work. They begin from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres and can be extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres, starting at an attractive pricing of INR 1.31 per kilometre for the all-new BMW X1. The optional BMW Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers of the all-new BMW X1 can enjoy complete peace of mind with the most comprehensive financial plan in the segment being offered by BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments starting from INR 49,999*, assured buy-back option up to five years and flexible term-end opportunities among other benefits.



The all-new BMW X1.

The all-new BMW X1 has bigger proportions than the predecessor, looking more powerful and expressive. The monolithic design, surface treatment, lines and classy exterior display its SAV identity more clearly than ever. The upright front end has a much greater presence with slim LED headlights and a large, almost square BMW kidney grille. Segment best Adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistant and rear LED taillights are available as standard. Almost square wheel arch contours and a long roofline are the distinguishing features of the dynamically stretched silhouette. The flat roof rails serve as a striking design element and can be used as multifunction mounts. When viewed from rear, the slim tailgate window, horizontal lines and 3D taillights produce the wide, typical ‘X’ SAV stance.

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport attracts with its dynamic exterior elements that set the model apart. The front and rear bumper panels have an M-specific design and come in vehicle colour with inserts in black high-gloss. Aluminium inserts with ‘M’ inscription on the entry sills evoke the M legacy as one enters the car. The model sports 18-inch lmight-alloy wheels in double-spoke style.

The interior takes a big leap forward, now featuring an even higher level of premiumness and digitalisation. The first element to catch attention is the new digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area. The typical BMW driver-orientation, clear reduced design along with an interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours and futuristic textures create an immersive visual appearance. The new Instrument Panel Luxury in Sensatec elevates the interior’s aesthetics. Decorative strips including ambient lighting in instrument panel and front doors as well as accent trim strips in Pearl Chrome enhance the premium character of the cabin. The seemingly floating armrest with storage also ergonomically integrates the control cluster. Harman Kardon Surround Sound Hi-Fi loudspeaker system with 12 speakers and digital amplifier offers magnificent sound quality, even at low volumes.

The interior of BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport is also clearly inspired by M. The M Leather steering wheel and pedal covers in stainless-steel are a sporty delight for the person in driving seat. The cabin’s ambience is taken a notch higher with Individual Roof Lining Anthracite and Trim with Aluminium Mesheffect.

The BMW M Sport variant has a high degree of individual comfort with unique in the segment Active Seats for both driver and front passenger. These have multiple massage programs with variable intensities and speeds that help in reducing stress over long distances. Even the rear seat passengers have the freedom of increasing the legroom by mechanically adjusting the seats forward or backward by up to 130 mm.

The all-new BMW X1 welcomes passengers in style with Welcome Light Staging. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 2 zone A/C maintains the perfect temperature. Adding to the sense of space is the large glass sunroof. The big 540 litre luggage compartment can be enlarged to 1,600 litres with the useful functionality of the optional 40:20:40 split backrest. At the same time, comfort access contactless operation of the boot lid provides greater flexibility for loading / unloading. The wireless charging tray available provides NFC interface to charge via the “Qi” charging standard.

The innovative petrol engines from the BMW EfficientDynamics family offer considerably more spirited power delivery as well as spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Thanks to their unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, they meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency. BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds.

The seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission performs smooth almost imperceptible gearshifts. Paddle shifters enable extremely rapid manual gear changes and with Sport Boost mode all the powertrain and chassis settings are primed to maximise sporting responses. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. It includes BMW ID, MyBMW App with Remote Services, Digital Key Plus, Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices among others.

BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes the BMW Curved Display with a 10.25-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a 10.7-inch Control Display. The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8 offers all the possibilities for interaction with the vehicle. Occupants can operate numerous car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Wireless smartphone integration provides access to numerous functions and apps. Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. The vertical smartphone holder with indirect illumination is integrated into the centre console and allows inductive Wireless Charging and provides an NFC interface. Updated Navigation is now with real-time traffic information.

My BMW App functions remotely to keep an eye on the current vehicle status at all times. BMW Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access sets a new standard in convenience for customers by turning their compatible smartphone and smartwatch into a vehicle key, in addition to the NFC cards provided. It enables customers to automatically open, close and start the vehicle. A stylish welcome scenario commences with orchestrated lighting effect including a light carpet. Customer can share the digital key with up to 5 users.

BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as reduced aerodynamic drag, Auto Start-Stop, Electronic Power Steering and My Modes in Driving Experience Control.

The driver enjoys effective assistance in parking manoeuvres that increases comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Active Park Distance Control with sensors at front and rear, Rear View Camera including Panorama rear view, Parking Assistant, Reversing Assistant and Attentiveness Assistant. Reversing Assistant remembers the last 50 meters covered and automatically reverses the car along exactly the same route. Attentiveness Assistant monitors potential hazards, supporting drivers to react in time.

BMW Safety technologies includes extensive Driver Assistance Systems such as Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian/Cyclist Protection. Other standard safety features are six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.