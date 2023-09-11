BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature launched in India

Gurugram: The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature has been launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available exclusively in the petrol variant and bookings can be made online at shop.bmw.in from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo recrafts luxury with every move. Its uniquely elegant design, expansive interiors and outstanding driving dynamics speak of its exceptional character. With the practicality of a crossover, dynamics of a sports car, silhouette of a fastback and luxury of a sedan, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is sophisticated in every aspect. Now, the M Sport Signature variant takes the luxury quotient of this vehicle a notch above, and any journey in it simply cannot be long enough.”

The BMW 630i M Sport Signature is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of Rs 75,90,000.

The BMW 630i M Sport Signature is available in following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Tanzanite Blue, Skyscraper Grey and Carbon Black, and upholstered in natural Leather ‘Dakota’ Cognac with exclusive stitching and piping in contrast and Black combination.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

BMW 630i M Sport Signature

The exterior design of the BMW 630i M Sport Signature flows smoothly over into the front headlights and creates a sharp angular expression. The contours for the BMW kidney grille and headlights immediately bordering it on either side make a striking impression. The BMW Laserlight, unique in this vehicle segment, distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters along with Adaptive functionality. The slope-like roofline overflows with coupe elegance. More modern and cleaned up – that is the first impression of the rear with broad, muscular lines, attractive LED rear-light design and two freeform tailpipes plated in chrome.

The interior justifies that this is the perfect travel companion – generously spacious with luxurious comfort and bespoke material selection. Comfort Seats offer fully electric seat adjustment with memory function and lumbar support on the driver as well as passenger side. The Comfort Seats are lapped in leather ‘Dakota’ with exclusive stitching and contrast piping in black. Crystal door pins add to the overall aesthetic appeal. The soft-close function for doors adds to convenience in closing doors softly and quietly. Comfort access system enables easy ingress and egress from the vehicle with features such as keyless entry, automatic locking, contactless opening of tailgate etc. The two-part panoramic glass sunroof adds bright natural sunlight and enhances the sense of spaciousness in the cabin. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats that is unique worldwide in the automotive sector. The Rear-seat Entertainment Professional comprises two 10.25” touchscreen monitors with full-HD technology, a Blu-ray player, screen mirroring function and two USB ports. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features. Adding to the luxurious feel are features such as electroplated controls, electrically adjustable roller sunblinds and panorama glass roof. The powered liftback tailgate opens to reveal the luggage compartment which has a capacity of up to 600 litres, extending to 1,800 litres thanks to the 40/20/40 split.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 630i generates maximum output of 190 kW / 258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.5 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The standard Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension with its self-levelling feature maintains constant height irrespective of the load, providing great comfort. It offers maximum ride comfort and extreme sporting capability. Individual electronically controlled dampers offer exceptional precision and improve the drive and handling dynamics. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions – Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Eco Pro and Adaptive.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully-digital digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and now bigger 12.3 inch Control Display. The occupants can operate a number of functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the Remote Control Parking function, a driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.