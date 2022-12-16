BMC’s antidote to mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The world’s deadliest carriers of vector-borne diseases are becoming more difficult to eradicate as mosquito-caused epidemics continue to prevail in Bhubaneswar.

The mosquitoes are hovering around like drones as if the intent of these insects are not just to suck blood but to lift a human up from ground.

Doesn’t matter what time it is, where you are i.e, indoors or outdoors, the parasitic creatures will bite you up leaving you with their marks.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a mega action plan to control the rising menace of mosquitoes in the capital city.

As part of the plan, drones will be used to spray chemicals in the inaccessible areas of the city where vehicles cannot reach, informed BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Besides using the drone, it has also decided to intensify fogging. More fogging teams will be engaged for this purpose and work will begin on grass-cutting. However, Odisha has been successful in reducing the number of malaria cases in the state.

Moreover, technical team will undertake surveys in the areas where breeding of mosquitoes is high.