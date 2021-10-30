BMC Withdraws Restrictions, Guest Limit For Marriages & Other Gatherings Increased To 250

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has withdrawn its earlier restrictions imposed on gathering and a total number of persons to be allowed in functions related to marriage/death rituals/thread ceremony under its jurisdiction.

Keeping in view the improvement in COVID situation, the civic body withdrew the previous order issued on October 4 that capped the number of guests in functions related to marriage, death ritual, thread ceremony limit to 50.

Now, maximum of 250 guests will be allowed in the social events within the BMC limit with effect from November 1.