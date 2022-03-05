BMC Urban Polls: Congress Announces Names Of 30 Corporator Candidates

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar District Congress Committee on Friday announced the names of 30 candidates who will contest the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation election for Corporator posts.

While this is the first list of candidates, the DCC will be soon announcing names of the remaining 37 candidates for as many Wards, said sources.

The following are the names of the Congress candidates, ward-wise:

Kajal Mandal – 1

Sukanti Jena – 3

Pradip Kumar Pattnayak – 4

Sujit Kumar Sahu – 6

Manoj Kumar Mohapatra – 7

Sridhar Baliarsingh – 10

Shailabala Moahapatra – 13

Supriya Mohapatra – 14

Lipsa Mohanty – 15

Nagma Khatun – 16

Nibas Kumar Bhoi – 18

Mantu Mallick – 24

Pabitra Das – 25

Padmini Marandi – 26

Anil Kumar Das – 27

Anjali Sahu – 28

Smruti Ranjan Tripathy – 30

Mamata Mallick – 35

Liza Mohanty – 39

Pratima Mohanty – 41

Pravat Kumar Pratap Singh – 44

Bibhu Prasad Jena – 50

Nibasi Dei – 53

Puspita Das – 54

Sanjay Kumar Parida – 56

Mihir Ranjan Acharya – 57

Debi Prasad Swain – 59

Narayan Jena – 61

Nitisha Mohanty – 63

Shibani Shibadarshini Mohanty – 67