BMC to Set Up Cultural Corridor in Bhubaneswar to Promote Odisha’s Art & Culture

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards making Capital City Bhubaneswar more inclusive and attractive, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a ‘Cultural Corridor’, a one-of-its-kind initiative, in the city to promote Odisha’s rich and diverse art and culture with boosting livelihoods of many people, especially the underprivileged ones and some of the gifted artisans of the state by providing them with a platform and access to a larger market at the city level.

As per the decision, the stretch from Rama Devi Women’s University to Rupali Square along Janpath – the city’s prime business corridor – will be converted into the Cultural Corridor, where special kiosks will be put up along the stretch to showcase and sell famous items or indigenous products from different places or districts of the state, such as Koraput Coffee, Kandhamal Turmeric (Haldi), applique handicraft of Pipili etc. to give a glimpse of the state’s unique culture while strolling on Janpath.

A meeting in this regard was held today under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner, Abanikanta Patnaik, in presence of South-East Zonal Deputy Commissioner Anshuman Rath, Deputy Commissioner Pramod Prusty and officials from the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited.

The Civic Body has decided to come up with ‘Cultural Corridor’, a one-of-its-kind initiative under the ‘Smart Janpath’ project of the BSCL. Under this initiative, around 30 Smart Vending Kiosks will be reserved for putting up special outlets in this corridor. “We have decided to keep the Rupali Square stretch reserved for putting up special kiosks to showcase unique products the state,” said Patnaik.

The purpose behind this initiative is to make the city more attractive for visitors and tourists and promote Bhubaneswar as a vibrant and happening city of India. “The idea behind making a cultural corridor on Janpath is convert the stretch into a vibrant place by putting up special kiosks to showcasing famous products from districts or places. Tourists will get a richer experience of Odisha’s rich culture when they hit this corridor at one go,” said BMC Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The Commissioner further said: “Apart from promoting culture, the initiative will help in boosting livelihood of many people, mostly the underprivileged ones, artisans and tribal people as they will get a big platform or market to showcase and sell their products at city level.

The BMC Commissioner will write a letter to all district collectors in the state seeking one representative from their district who can represent their area at the city level.

BMC South-East Zonal Deputy Commissioner, Anshuman Rath, who was present in the meeting, said civic amenities such as one e-toilet, two police desks among others will be made available on the stretch. “Eviction will be conducted on the stretch to make it free from encroachment and then it will be handed over to BSCL.”

Worth mentioning here that, the BMC and BSCL have been taking many initiatives in setting a distinctive character for Bhubaneswar to give the city a sense of place and a unique identity with active citizen participation and engagement.