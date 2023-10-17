BMC To Make Capital City Beggar-free Ahead Of Festive Season

Bhubaneswar: To ensure the safety of the citizens and pilgrims, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) outlined plans to make the state capital accessible from beggars wandering on the roadside before the festive season.

A special meeting in this regard was held under BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange’s chairmanship, where the decision was made that the beggars would no longer beg on the roadside or in front of the temples in Bhubaneswar.

Three special squads consisting of members of ZDC, Zonal CO, CMMU managers, various agencies, and the police will be deployed to ensure the city is beggars-free.

BMC has five rehabilitation centers for beggars at Rang Bazar, Andharua, PWD Colony, Dakkua, and Niladri Vihar, with a capacity 100 in each.

Though BMC has planned to make Bhubaneswar beggar-free for the last few years, it has yet to be materialized.