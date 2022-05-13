BMC To Collect Holding Tax Via Online

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to collect the holding tax only on online mode.

In order to streamline the process, BMC has assigned tax collectors to 3 zones.

According to BMC officials, the online collection of taxes will help the people of the capital city, and also aid the ward officers and tax collectors involved in tax collection.

BMC has been providing multiple services online through ‘Bhubaneswar.me‘ for the welfare of the public in general. The programmes have also received positive responses from the public, officials said.