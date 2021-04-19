BMC To Adopt Old Strategies To Ensure COVID-Appropriate Behaviour

Bhubaneswar: With the sudden upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring states and detection of record spike in Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to adopt old strategies to curb the spread of the virus.

Reportedly, the civic body will enforce strict Covid appropriate behaviour in markets.

Following this, shops & business establishments will be sealed if COVID norms including social distancing and use of mask are violated.

Intense prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC is in force during the observance of night curfew order in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The night curfew restrictions will stay in effect from 9 pm to 5 am every day until further orders.