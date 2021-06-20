physically challenged old man
Twin city

BMC team rescues a physically challenged old man

Bhubaneswar: An elderly physically challenged person, who had been roaming on the streets of State Capital, has been rescued by a team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Reportedly, the BMC team rescued the physically challenged old man from the street of Khandagiri area and took him to the Shelter for Urban Homeless SUH of BMC.

Later, the destitute will get a new life at SUH with other members.

Notably, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation began the vaccination drive for inmates of shelters for the urban earlier this month.

These are located at Malisahi, Ganganagar, Chandrasekharpur, Ghatikia, Bhimpur, Baramunda, Ashok Nagar  and Unit-III (Kharavela Nagar).

