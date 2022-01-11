BMC Shuts All Pvt Swimming Pools Amid Covid-19 Surge

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) On Tuesday ordered for closure of all privately operated swimming pools with immediate effect in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The civic body has issued an order as part of restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the civic body has allowed government-operated swimming pools which are being used for the practice of sportspersons to operate with strict adherence to Covid protocol.