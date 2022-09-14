BMC Seizes 8 Quintals Of Polythene, Single-Use Plastic From Vendor

Bhubaneswar: In its evening enforcement on Wednesday, BMC seized 8 quintals of polythene and single-use plastic items in the North Zone area of Bhubaneswar.

The team led by Purandar Nanda, Zonal Deputy Commissioner- North Zone BMC identified the spot this evening and it was found that the vendor has been supplying the items in the nearby area.

C&D Central Enforcement Squad Team & North Zone Enforcement Team, Times Security Team & Local Nayapalli Police made the drive to check the stock items in the Salia Sahi area under Ward No.26.

According to reports, when the BMC team entered the spot, the vendor fled the scene while his wife was present there. After the seizure, BMC carried it to the stock room and the authority is vigilant to identify the accused vendor for appropriate action.

“Plastic enforcement is a regular responsibility of city authority along with awareness drive. A dedicated team is engaged in this activity from Nov. 2018 to Aug. 2022. The team has seized 22 metric tons of polythene and single-use plastic items. Notice has been issued to 1099 persons with a collected fine of more than Rs 28 lakhs,” said Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, Dy. Commissioner, Sanitation BMC. On behalf of the civic body, he has urged citizens to cooperate in the drive.