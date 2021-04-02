BMC Seals Shopping Mall, Collects Fine From Other Shops In Market Building

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed a shopping mall at Unit-II Market Building for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

According to reports, BMC Central Enforcement Squad and SEZ enforcement Squad today made a surprise visit to Market Building and noticed open violation of norms for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

Reportedly, the Covid enforcement squad sealed Vishal Mega Mart was and collected fines from other shops including Rs 10,000 from Queens Collection, Rs 5000 each from Bazar Kolkata and Fashion City. Another Rs 2000 fine was collected from other shops.

The team was lead by Additional Commissioner Laxmikant Sethi, ZDC SEZ Anshuman Rath and Asst Commissioner (Enforcement) Lilan Prasad Sahu were also present during the enforcement drive.