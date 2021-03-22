BMC seals reputed educational institution as scores test Covid positive

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed a reputed educational institution after a number of students tested Covid-19 positive.
The management college was sealed after over 10 students tested positive for coronavirus recently.
The BMC informed that they have sealed the institution.
The entire educational institution has been sealed with the following condition:
- No one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the XIMB (Xavier Institute Of Management, Bhubaneswar) campus except an authorized person of BMC.
- All the inhabitants within the campus If any shall strictly remain inside. The supply of Essentials and medical requirements if required will be ensured by BMC.
- All other Institutions located within the boundary of the campus is hereby closed forthwith.
- All the staffs and students of the institution shall have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing on 22-03-2021.
- The detected positive cases are to be kept in Isolation in separate rooms of a single hostel and be kept in strict observation by the Institute authority. The Institute will make the necessary arrangement of food for the positive students in time by adhering to COVID norms. The students, staffs found Positive In subsequent tests are to be kept in the same hostel under isolation.
- In case of any medical emergency institute authority to contact the BMC control Room (Mob: — 7847873040) or the Zonal Deputy Commissioner ( Mob: 9777765371).
- Further specific instructions/orders will be issued as and when required by BMC.