BMC Seals Kalyan Mandap For Flouting Covid-19 Norms

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday sealed Tirupati Devasthanam Kalyan Mandap at Jayadev Vihar Square for allegedly flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

According to BMC officials, the Kalyan Mandap administration was allegedly allowed to conduct the ‘Silk India’ Handloom Exhibition on its premises without due prior permission.

A team of BMC officials led by ZDC South East Zone Ansuman Rath and the BMC Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) Lilan Sahu along with BMC Central & South East Zone Enforcement Squads raided the Mandap and sealed it, officials, said.

Reportedly, a bar in the Jharpada area was sealed by the BMC two days back for flouting Covid guidelines.