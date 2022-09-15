BMC Seals Hotel Over Selling Stale Food

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the famous Kishore Bhaina Mutton hotel near Doordarshan Kendra for selling stale food.

According to reports, the hotel has been selling food using expired sauces, food colours and also stale crabs. The officials also destroyed the food. The hotel was also slapped with a hefty fine over poor hygiene.

Worth mentioning that the BMC officials also sealed the 3Q Restaurant at Nayapalli and Sandhyarani Hotel and Restaurant in Gajapati Nagar.