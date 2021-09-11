BMC Seals Bar
BMC Seals Bar In City For Violating Night Curfew Timings

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday night sealed a bar at Janpath in the city for operating beyond 10 pm thus violating night curfew timings limits.

An enforcement team led by BMC Asst. Commissioner Lilan Sahu and OSD to BMC South East Zone Swarup Nandan Behera along with Arun Swain, IIC Kharavel Nagar PS raided the Mad Mule Bar at Janpath, Bhubaneswar.

The Bar has been sealed indefinitely for violation of COVID Guidelines.

