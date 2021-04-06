BMC Seals Apartment For 10 Days After Series Of COVID-19 +ve Cases Detected
Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed Taru Apartments in Tankapani Road of the city after a series of COVID-19 positive cases were detected from the building.
“In larger public interest with a view to contain further spread of virus, the apartments have been sealed for a period of 10 days from today,” the BMC said.
Following conditions have been issued for the apartments by the civic body:-
- The premises of Taru Apartments, Tankapani Road, Bhubaneswar shall be sanitized with immediate effect by the Apartment Residents Society in strict adherence to the guidelines issued by Govt. of Odisha and Govt. of India.
- No one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of Taru Apartments, Tankapani Road, Bhubaneswar during the period of sealing, except authorized personnel of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. The supply of essentials, if required, will be facilitated by BMC through its Ward Officer, Ward No. 56 Shri Chittaranjan Nayak (+91-99371 49751).
- The detected Positive Cases are directed to remain in Isolation at their respective residences for a period of 10 days, followed by 07 days of self-monitored Home Quarantine. Further, if any positive case needs Medical Attention, his/her Family Members/Apartment Residents Society are to intimate the same to BMC immediately.
- The Apartment Residents Society are to intimate BMC in case of symptoms observed in residents other than those already detected positive for their immediate testing and isolation, if found positive.
- In case of any emergency, the Apartment Residents Society are to contact BMC Control Room (Mob:7847873040) or 1929 for immediate assistance
- Further specific instructions/orders will be issued as and when required by BMC.