BMC Seals Apartment For 10 Days After Series Of COVID-19 +ve Cases Detected

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed Taru Apartments in Tankapani Road of the city after a series of COVID-19 positive cases were detected from the building.

“In larger public interest with a view to contain further spread of virus, the apartments have been sealed for a period of 10 days from today,” the BMC said.

Following conditions have been issued for the apartments by the civic body:-