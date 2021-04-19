BMC Restricts Using Open Gym & Children-Playing Equipment In Public Parks In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In view of a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued certain guidelines for the management of Public Parks in the city.

As per the BMC order, the children paying equipment and open gymnasium equipment will not be used by anybody, and the Public Park authority will cover or disable such equipment accordingly.

Besides, the users of Park will have to wear masks appropriately at all times while inside the park. The park users will also have to adhere to the social distancing of 6 Ft among themselves while inside the park and while using sitting facilities inside the park.

This apart, chewing of tobacco or spitting inside the park will invite penalty, the BMC order read.