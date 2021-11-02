BMC Restricts Offering Of Paya Shraddha, Chhat Puja Celebrations In City

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the congregation of people near different water bodies on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath puja.

“In order to ensure public safety and keep COVID-19 infection at bay, the congregation of large number of citizens on the occasion of Diwali at Bindusagar Lake and at Singha Dwara of Lard Lingaraj Temple to offer Paya Shraddha and Pinda Dana rituals is prohibited in the said locations as well in other locations within BMC jurisdiction,” an order issued by the civic body read.

Similarly, the BMC has also prohibited, the congregation of large number of citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja at the banks of different water bodies.