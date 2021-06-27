BMC Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mass testing for COVID-19 is encouraged in many places of the city including slum habitations. Though it is Shutdown and Sunday but today’s testing coverage crosses 2000 numbers. City authority has engaged its testing wings in containment zones, public places, slum areas, vaccination points, colonies and market complexes for testing of citizens mobilised to these places.

“In order to check the spread of disease we are encouraging community members for such voluntary testing and good cooperation of citizens is extended”, said BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh. This will help support in reducing burden of pandemic in the city and to take appropriate actions for positive cases, he added.

Testing in North Zone includes Silicon Institute, public places and containment areas; In South West Zone testing of inmates in Ekamra Nilaya Beggars Rehabilitation Home (SUH), safei karmacharis and in Kesari Palace at Delta Square; In South East Zone testing covered at SUH Kharavel Nagar, Old AG Colony, Chintamaniswar, Anand Bazar Basti, Esplanade Mall, Galleria Mall, Big Bazar and other public places.

While North Zone covered 831 tests South West Zone and South East Zone covered 573 and 617 tests respectively. Yesterday the testing covered more than 2500 numbers. Pertinent to mention that the above tests exclude regular testing in different Government and Private Health Institutions of the Temple City.

Sanitization in Containment Zones

Along with testing due importance has been given for sanitization in different Micro Containment Areas in Three Administrative Zones. BMC has engaged nine Sanitizing Vehicles ( three in each administrative zone) to sanitize the common areas of the city through spraying of 1% solution of Sodium Hypochlorite. Today these vehicles have been intensively engaged to sanitize the three Micro Containment Areas declared yesterday.