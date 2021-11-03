BMC Raids Sweet Shops To Curb Adulteration, Samples Collected

Bhubaneswar: To curb the sale of substandard and unhygienic sweets during the festival season, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday raided sweet shops in 3 zones of the city.

According to reports, the BMC team led by Food Safety officials raided the sweet shops and collected samples from shops in Kalpana to Rajmahal area till Master Canteen.

Owing to the Diwali season, such raids will continue in the coming weeks. The samples collected on the spot will be sent for testing to the lab, said the officials.