BMC Partners With Paytm To Bring Cashless Revolution In Vending Zones

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has entered into a joint venture agreement with the e-commerce giant Paytm to bring the cashless revolution in, at least, the vending zones here.

BMC has chalked out a plan to implement the digital payment and cashless transactions services in over 9000 street vending stores. The plans included a tie-up with an online payment platform to put across a digital transaction infrastructure in the capital city. The civic body will roll out the cashless transaction services in the vending zones within 3 months.

The payment platform will also come up with a proposal of loan facilities for shopkeepers subscribing to the online payment system.

Paytm will reward the customers as well as the vendors after a minimum of 25 transactions every month.