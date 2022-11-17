BMC Orients Bapuji Nagar Market Association For Better Waste Management

Bhubaneswar: A group of 30 business representatives from Bapuji Nagar Market Association were oriented on waste management rule and their active cooperation to make the city clean.

BMC Commissioner Vjaya Amruta Kulange chaired the evening hour meeting where the representatives of the association were asked to cooperate for a clean and green city. Bapujinagar being the oldest and important commercial pocket of the city should be clean enough to match the expectation of smart dwellers as well as tourists. On the other hand, waste management rule is to be followed by the commercial establishments as an ethical responsibility; told Commissioner.

Initially the members will make an assessment of waste, types and exact number of vendors and convey BMC authority for assessment of garbage lifting system to be implemented. Based on the information from the association BMC will provide service on regular basis so that no vendor will allow their waste to be on road. The vendors present have applauded the proposal gladly. They have also promised to orient their fellow vendors not to throw commercial waste on the road and make the cleanliness drive to be community driven in there area.

BMC can provide the waste collection service two times a day as per requirements. The association was requested to maintain the drive and aware their customers about the principles. The association members also thanked BMC’s commendable work and sincerity make the smart city a cleanest one. Bulk waste generators identified will be provided service as prescribed by waste management rule 2016.

The meeting was attended by other dignitaries like Addl. Commissioner Suryawansi Mayur Vikash, Dy. Commissioner SE Zone Priyabrat Padhi and representative of local Corporator Nihar Ranjan Swain