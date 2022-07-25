BMC Organises Public Interface

Bhubaneswar: On the verge of completing 100 days of the elected corporators in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) “Public Interface” meeting was organised today involving citizens from ward no 44 and 47.

Mayor Smt. Sulochana Das chaired the meeting in presence of Dy. Mayor Manjulata Kanhar and Addl. Commissioner Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash.

Following the introduction and objective sharing by Hon’ble Mayor and Addl. Commissioner the meeting forward no 44 started at 11 AM.

Corporator Ajit Behera was briefed about the ward’s status. Corporator Samita Mohanty of ward 47 presented the status offer ward at 12:30 PM.

Addl.Commissioner addressed the participants from both the wards to cooperate in BMC’s recent initiatives like night sweeping, Zero GPS and cleaning of 5m radius around each vending unit in the city.

However, participants from both wards thanked BMC for arranging Public Interface.

The issues raised were water logging, repair and maintenance of parks, repair of existing tube wells, a step against encroachment, slabs on drains, the establishment of ward offices, waterbody management, action against unauthorized vending zone and street light management.