Bhubaneswar: To ensure a safe, secure, and eco-friendly immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in the state capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a special service to enable any individual household facing inconvenience to immerse the idol of the lord at the designated locations.

In order to prevent any individual or group of persons from immersing the idols of Lord Ganesh in natural water bodies and contaminating the environment, the civic body has decided to collect the idols at six BMC Kalyan Mandaps at different places in Bhubaneswar.

BMC has also provisioned temporary ponds for immersion at Kuakhai near Tankapani Bridge and the Bank of Daya River.

According to the BMC, individuals or households facing inconvenience in immersing the idol of the lord at the designated immersion location can hand over the idol at the nearest BMC Kalyan Mandap which would be collected by designated BMC vehicle and immersion shall be conducted at designated locations, following all religious principles and rituals.

The BMC Dy. Commissioner (Corporation Asset) has been directed to ensure that the caretakers of the BMC Kalyan Mandaps shall receive the idols and keep it properly on a table/rack keeping intact all religious sentiments.

The BMC Dy. Commissioner (Vehicle), Asst. Executive Engineer (Mechanical), in co-ordination with Dy. Commissioner (Corporation Asset), and Dy. Commissioner (Sanitation), shall arrange requisite vehicle to collect the idols for immersion.

In case of any labour requirement for collection of idols and immersion of the same, the same may be arranged through the Agency/NGOs.