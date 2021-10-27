BMC Issues Show Cause Notice To Diagnostics Centre For Issuing ‘Fake’ COVID positive certificate

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of a media report exposing irregularity in issuance of COVID positive certificate, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to a diagnostics centre at Saheed Nagar in the state capital.

It may be mentioned here that an Odia daily had highlighted the irregularity in a report published on October 27, 2021, following which the BMC has taken a suo motu cognizance of the issue.

“The test report is also published in the media and which was verified to be genuine report issued from your laboratory with fake reading thereon. It is therefore confirmed that your lab has issued fake COVID positive certificate to a random person without following proper procedure, read the letter issued by Deputy Commissioner (COVID), BMC.

The civic body has asked the diagnostics centre authorities to show cause within three days (72 Hours) as to “why the license issued by the competent authority will not be cancelled for violating the provision of relevant statutes/License conditions and action as per Epidemic Diseases Act will not be taken against you”.

“In case no reply is received within the scheduled period, it will be presumed that you have no explanation to offer and action, as deemed proper, will be taken against you,” the letter added.